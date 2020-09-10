BadgerBlitz - Big Ten Football Thursday News: Attorney Believes Big Ten Will Reconsider

The Big Ten has responded to politicians’ requests to re-evaluate their postponement of fall football … that and more as we head toward mid-September.

****

As most know by now, several Nebraska players filed suit in state court seeking to invalidate the league's postponement of the fall football season due to COVID-19, and to award damages.

“We share the disappointment that some student-athletes and their families are feeling,” the Big Ten responded. “However, this lawsuit has no merit and we will defend the decision to protect all student-athletes as we navigate through this global pandemic.

“We are actively considering options to get back to competition and look forward to doing so when it is safe to play."

The conference also responded to politicians in six states who wrote a letter requesting reconsideration of the postponement.

Part of what was included in the letter:

"Recent actions taken by other conferences across the country to start football and other fall sports have placed the Big Ten, its members and students at a disadvantage," the letter reads. "These athletes are losing a vital part of student life and are becoming less marketable to future employers with each passing week. Additionally, our local universities stand to lose hundreds of millions of dollars that support vital student scholarships.

"This is even more frustrating when we think of how our Big Ten athletic programs are leading the way by providing outstanding health and safety protocols."

Again, the Big Ten didn't blink.