Big Ten Flip: Aaron Witt switches commitment from Iowa to Wisconsin
Wisconsin offered Iowa commit Aaron Witt in late July.
Saturday, the 6-foot-5, 230-pound senior from Winona High School in Minnesota flipped his pledge from the Hawkeyes to the Badgers. Witt made that news public Monday evening.
August 20, 2019
Witt, who is commit No. 14 for Wisconsin in the 2020 class, had 70 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and seven sacks at as a junior. And though he's listed as a defensive end, Witt projects to outside linebacker for the Badgers, the position he camped at while on campus in June.
A three-star prospect, Witt was previously committed to Minnesota up until May. He also held scholarship offers from Iowa State, Oregon State, Wyoming, Toledo, Ohio, North Dakota State, South Dakota State and Northern Iowa.