Saturday, the 6-foot-5, 230-pound senior from Winona High School in Minnesota flipped his pledge from the Hawkeyes to the Badgers. Witt made that news public Monday evening.

Witt, who is commit No. 14 for Wisconsin in the 2020 class, had 70 tackles, 18 tackles for loss and seven sacks at as a junior. And though he's listed as a defensive end, Witt projects to outside linebacker for the Badgers, the position he camped at while on campus in June.

A three-star prospect, Witt was previously committed to Minnesota up until May. He also held scholarship offers from Iowa State, Oregon State, Wyoming, Toledo, Ohio, North Dakota State, South Dakota State and Northern Iowa.