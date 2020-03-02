News More News
Big Ten Conference: Down the stretch they come, Part 2

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

The cream of the crop in the Big Ten has risen with just one week left before post-season play. And with Wisconsin still in contention for a conferencea title, BadgerBlitz.com examined the remaining schedules of the schools still in competition for the top spot.

Maryland: 23-6 (13-5)

Mark Turgeon
Mark Turgeon (Kevin Noon)
Maryland
Remaining Games Date Previous Result

@ Rutgers

3/3

W (56-51)

Michigan

3/8

N/A

Wisconsin: 19-10 (12-6)

Greg Gard
Greg Gard (Darren Lee)
Wisconsin 
Remaining Games Date Previous Result

Northwestern

3/4

N/A

@ Indiana

3/7

W (84-64)

Illinois: 20-9 (12-6)

Brad Underwood
Brad Underwood (USA Today Sports Images)
Illinois
Remaining Games Date Previous Result

@ Ohio State

3/5

N/A

Iowa

3/8

L (72-65)

Michigan State: 20-9 (12-6)

Tom Izzo
Tom Izzo (Kevin Noon)
Michigan State
Remaining Games Date Previous Result

@ Penn State

3/3

L (75-70)

Ohio State

3/8

N/A

Penn State: 21-8 (11-7)

Pat Chambers
Pat Chambers (Kevin Noon)
Penn State
Remaining Games Date Previous Result

Michigan State

3/3

W (75-70)

@ Northwestern

3/7

W (77-61)

Iowa: 20-9 (11-7)

Fran McCaferty
Fran McCaferty
Iowa
Remaining Games Date Previous Result

Purdue

3/3

L (104-68)

@ Illinois

3/8

W (72-65)

Remaining Big Ten Programs

Rest of the Big Ten Conference
Team Conference Overall Record

Ohio State

10-8

20-9

Michigan

9-9

18-11

Rutgers

9-9

18-11

Purdue

8-10

15-14

Indiana

8-10

18-11

Minnesota

7-11

13-15

Northwestern

2-16

7-21

Nebraska

2-16

7-22
