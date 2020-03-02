Big Ten Conference: Down the stretch they come, Part 2
The cream of the crop in the Big Ten has risen with just one week left before post-season play. And with Wisconsin still in contention for a conferencea title, BadgerBlitz.com examined the remaining schedules of the schools still in competition for the top spot.
Maryland: 23-6 (13-5)
Maryland
|Remaining Games
|Date
|Previous Result
|
@ Rutgers
|
3/3
|
W (56-51)
|
Michigan
|
3/8
|
N/A
Wisconsin: 19-10 (12-6)
Wisconsin
|Remaining Games
|Date
|Previous Result
|
Northwestern
|
3/4
|
N/A
|
@ Indiana
|
3/7
|
W (84-64)
Illinois: 20-9 (12-6)
Illinois
|Remaining Games
|Date
|Previous Result
|
@ Ohio State
|
3/5
|
N/A
|
Iowa
|
3/8
|
L (72-65)
Michigan State: 20-9 (12-6)
Michigan State
|Remaining Games
|Date
|Previous Result
|
@ Penn State
|
3/3
|
L (75-70)
|
Ohio State
|
3/8
|
N/A
Penn State: 21-8 (11-7)
Penn State
|Remaining Games
|Date
|Previous Result
|
Michigan State
|
3/3
|
W (75-70)
|
@ Northwestern
|
3/7
|
W (77-61)
Iowa: 20-9 (11-7)
Iowa
|Remaining Games
|Date
|Previous Result
|
Purdue
|
3/3
|
L (104-68)
|
@ Illinois
|
3/8
|
W (72-65)
Remaining Big Ten Programs
Rest of the Big Ten Conference
|Team
|Conference
|Overall Record
|
Ohio State
|
10-8
|
20-9
|
Michigan
|
9-9
|
18-11
|
Rutgers
|
9-9
|
18-11
|
Purdue
|
8-10
|
15-14
|
Indiana
|
8-10
|
18-11
|
Minnesota
|
7-11
|
13-15
|
Northwestern
|
2-16
|
7-21
|
Nebraska
|
2-16
|
7-22