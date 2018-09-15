Brigham Young University departed Camp Randall Stadium with a 24-21 win against No. 6 Wisconsin, in a meeting that halted the Badgers’ 41-game win streak on its home turf.

MADISON, Wis. - Miscues popped off the statistics page in the Badgers’ first nonconference, regular-season setback in 20 games.

One of the biggest anomalies for the Badgers’ defense was giving up several big plays to the Cougars.



Cougars wide receiver Aleva Hifo threw a 31-yard touchdown pass to Moroni Laulu-Pulutau at the 12:17 mark of the second quarter that gave BYU a 14-7 lead.

BYU running back Squally Canada had 11 carries for 118 yards and two touchdowns, with 44- and 46-yard runs during a pair of scoring drives in the first and fourth quarters.

Wisconsin routed BYU last season in Provo, Utah, only allowing two field goals – and 81 rushing yards – in the victory.

But the Badgers gave up 311 total yards of offense on Saturday, including 208 rushing yards to the Cougars.

Senior inside linebacker T.J. Edwards, one of Wisconsin’s four captains, shouldered some of the responsibility in the loss.

“They out executed us,” Edwards said. “Game-plan wise, we were right there. We knew what was coming, but we didn’t get off blocks, we were in the wrong gaps and we missed tackles. I take a lot of that stuff on myself and on our unit. We’ve got to be better for our team to win.”

Edwards admitted that the Badgers being out of position so often against BYU is not typical for the group.

“That’s definitely something we pride ourselves on,” he said. “When things like that happen, you’re going to lose to good teams.”

Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst couldn’t point to any area, in particular, that surprised him with the loss.

“There’s no doubt, they had big plays offensively,” Chryst said of BYU. “Two long runs set up two of their scores. Another score was set up on a short field on a third-down pick that we had.”

“You win as a team and everyone can own their part equally in a loss. We’ve all got to take a look at the things we can control, get better and take those steps to get better.”

The pick that Chryst referred to was an Alex Hornibrook interception in the third quarter that occurred on third-and-three situation. The Cougars’ Zayne Anderson hauled the pick 12 yards to Wisconsin’s 27-yard line.

BYU then strung together a 6-play, 27-yard drive, capped by a 2-yard run by Canada that gave the Cougars a 21-14 edge with 9:48 left in the third quarter.

Penalties also took away any Wisconsin rhythm on offense. The Badgers had six penalties for 33 yards.

The Badgers came up empty during a lengthy second-quarter series, when Hornibrook had an intentional grounding penalty on a third-and-two scenario.

Back-to-back penalties in the third quarter stunted any momentum the Badgers had in the second half.

Tight end Kyle Penniston had a false start penalty on fourth-and-one at BYU’s 32-yard line. And on Wisconsin’s next series, right tackle David Edwards accrued a 10-yard holding penalty on second-and-seven in the third quarter.

Better execution and correcting mistakes will be critical as the Badgers begin Big Ten Conference action next Saturday on the road at Iowa.

“Every play is important, and if it happens, you’ve got to find ways to overcome it,” Chryst said. “You can look at the film and there’s going to be opportunities that you’ve got to take advantage of, if you want to win these type of games.

“We didn’t make enough of those plays to give us the win.”