Better Know A Badger: Three-Star Edge Isaac Hamm

BadgerBlitz.com continues its annual "Better Know a Badger" series, where we check in with the incoming freshmen as they begin the transition from being prep standouts to college athletes. Today we check in with Sun Prairie (Wis.) defensive end Isaac Hamm , who recorded 73 tackles, 18 tackles for loss, and nine sacks during a senior season in which he helped lead the Cardinals to the state title game.

MADISON, Wis. – After six members of the University of Wisconsin’s 2022 class joined the program this past January to participate in offseason conditioning and spring practices, the Badgers have welcomed the other nine members this month.

IH: When I made my decision, I wouldn’t say I was in a great spot academically, but I knew that I had a plan in place with my academic advisors and Coach Chryst to make sure that we got things off on the right foot and that there wouldn’t be any questions with admissions. That did entail me boosting my grade point average to above a 3.5. Throughout high school, that was a lot higher than I actually had my GPA at some points. I had to average B-pluses and ‘A’s on my last term. That was kind of as big of a challenge academically than anything I had to do preparing physically to play at the next level, as well. Being in the gym is never an issue. (Wisconsin) said if you can buckle down, get the grades you need to get and get it done in the classroom, we’ll be all good, and that’s what I did.

You mentioned academics. Did you feel you were in a good spot with your transcript when you made your announcement that you would pass admissions at Wisconsin, or did you really have to grind?

IH: I would definitely say my shoulders just because, structurally, I’ve always wanted to focus on my shoulders. I’ve faced some shoulder injuries in my labrum, and that’s something that I’ve wanted to improve on every time that I can. Really, every time I am in the gym, no matter what I’m doing, whether it be a leg day or speed training, I want to be sure I get my shoulder and upper-arm work in. I know I’ll need super strong shoulders when I am going against guys who are 300 pounds basically every play.

What part of your physique did you try to improve on the most so you’ll be able to handle these big offensive linemen?

Isaac Hamm: One of my biggest focuses off the field has been academics, preparing myself in that regard a lot. That’s one thing I should definitely speak to. As far as academics have gone, I’ve done a lot of preparation to make that adjustment. On the field, whether it be working out with my teammates, going to do plyometrics and lifting, or playing basketball and cardio, there’s been multiple levels of preparation throughout the school year and since graduation to make sure that I am at best prepared scholastically and physically for Wisconsin.

To be able to accomplish that, was that as big of a thrill as anything you have done or accomplished on the football field?

IH: I would say that was one of the biggest accomplishments that I have ever had. I’ve always had some trouble sometimes focusing in the classroom and things like that. To know I had no choice but to get that done, and then I got that done, that was definitely something I was more proud of myself with than almost anything.

What do you think your strengths are as you start college that can help improve Wisconsin’s defensive line group?

IH: I am long, I am fast, and I am explosive, three things that aren’t very easy to teach. I also think that I am versatile and that I can play almost anywhere in the front seven. That will be as big as a piece as the physical characteristics that I am bringing to the defensive line.

Sun Prairie High School has been one of the best Division-1 program in the state during your tenure. How did playing at that school and against the competition you did help prepare your mindset for what you’re going to be facing on a daily basis?

IH: There is a great culture and tradition at Sun Prairie. There is a really high standard held over here, so anyone who comes through the program is going to hold themselves to that higher standard than a lot of other teams. Some of the talent that I got to play here with, I think that iron sharpens iron. When we were at practice and all going at it, we were helping each other become better every day. When we hit the field on Friday, we had a mentality. We weren’t always the biggest athletes or the strongest guys, and sometimes you are going to get knocked on your ass, but you got to get up and get after it. I think that’s important going into the college level.

You were the last in-state athlete to commit to Wisconsin, despite getting your offer around the same time as the others. Looking back, why did you want to take this recruiting process slowly, going on multiple visits and doing a lot of research, instead of committing prior to your senior year? How do you think that benefited you?

IH: It’s a big decision and I feel you should take as much time as you feel you need on it. I choose not to rush the decision for the best sake of me, my family, my coaches who all felt the proper amount of time should be taken. I wanted to get a natural sense of an “at-home vibe” with which school was most welcoming. As time went on, my decision got easier and easier for myself. Once my decision date came, it was super easy for me. My heart was set. I think waiting was pretty important for me.

You said it got easier as it went on. What started speaking to about Wisconsin that some of these other schools couldn’t compare to?

IH: I would say it is the people and the relationships. I built some really good relationships in that time. Not only with some of the players who I met on my visit, but a lot of the coaches and some of the academic advisors who charted a course for me academically, making sure I was all good in that regard. They were doing everything they could day in and day out to make sure they were supporting me. Once I built those relationships with those guys and Coach Chryst, it felt like family to me. It was the right choice for me.

How has your relationship grown with defensive Line coach Ross Kolodziej? What do you like about his style and the way he coaches?

IH: He was one of the first guys I started talking to and got with when I went on the visit. He coached Aaron Donald. There’s a lot of names he’s coached that have seen more and done more than I’ll ever know or probably be able to do. Not only is he a super incredible guy, you can tell he’s 100 percent a player’s coach and a real genuine guy. I know that he made an effort to stop at several of the Sun Prairie games this year to check in and see how I was doing. I know for him that it goes past football and that he cares about me as a person. He cares about all his guys. Not only to play for someone who is knowledgeable about the position and strength and conditioning, someone that is super cool makes me excited to be able to work with him.

Where does your biggest support come from?

IH: It depends on what I need support for. My dad is always one of my biggest supporters. I know I can go to him for anything. Outside of that, my academic advisors, coaches, all my teammates at Wisconsin, I would trust them with my life at this point. Basically, all my players and coaches are treated as family.

What was the biggest celebration in your household – your scholarship offers, your commitment, or getting academically eligible?

IH: I would say when I made my commitment because there is nothing like that. You’re making a four-year decision for yourself, and nothing cares to that. Not only my family, but everyone who came there to support me, I think it was pretty special for them.

What has you the most excited for this college journey and what has you the most anxious?

IH: I would say I am most excited about getting to work with a new group of guys that I am excited to get closer with. I could probably go on a whole list about what I’m nervous about. My biggest nerves is just making sure my shoulders stay healthy because I know sometimes they are unpredictable. I just pray that I will be in the best health. Outside of that, I just want to make sure I am on top of things.