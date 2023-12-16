Nearly half the Badgers class comprises four-star recruits, which is why it currently is ranked 18th in the country by Rivals.com, and addressed depth needs and deficiencies at every position. Adding to the depth of the defense, we look at the upcoming signing of Lawrenceville (NJ) High’s Raphael Dunn and how his addition improves the program.

After quickly cobbling together a small recruiting class in less than a month after being hired, Fickell and his staff scoured the country to recruit and receive commitments from 20 known prospects combining physicality, speed, and play-making abilities.

Finishing his junior year with 68 solo tackles, four interceptions, and seven pass breakups, Dunn had another equally solid season with 76 tackles, one sack, two pass breakups, and one interception.

“This honestly was the most fun season I had ever,” Dunn said. “I’ve played with many schools, but this one was different. I played with my boys. The chemistry on the team was unmatched. Even though we lost a couple games, and I was hard on them, it made it so much fun to be around.

“I didn’t understand why my last year’s seniors were so close with me as the school year went on, but now I understand why. I think what I’ve learned the most is cherish the moment. Have fun with it. Before I looked at it like a job, but it’s just fun to be out there with them.”

“Last year people didn’t know me, so I had to show them what I was saying," Dunn added. "This year, I explained it so they did it. I felt like everybody else got better. I made everyone on my team better. That was the biggest jump from last year to this year.”