After a strong month on the AAU circuit with Team Richmond out of Virginia, Robbie Beran's recruitment looks much different than it did three weeks ago.

With his travel-ball career now behind him, the 6-foot-8, 200-pound forward is trying to enjoy the process as he sifts through 20-plus scholarship offers.

"Things went really well this month and I just tried to enjoy my last few AAU tournaments," Beran told BadgerBlitz.com. "It's bittersweet because AAU has been a staple of my summer for so long, but it's also the start of the next chapter.