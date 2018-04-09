STOUGHTON - Four-star power forward Ben Carlson, who has a handful of top programs monitoring his progress, has a big recruiting stretch on the horizon playing for D1 Minnesota on the AAU circuit.

But the 6-foot-9, 205-pound sophomore from East Ridge High School in Minnesota isn't too concerned about the college coaches that are sure to be in attendance this spring and summer.

"The biggest thing is that I’m trying to have fun," Carlson told BadgerBlitz.com at the ROCK Spring Classic. "I don’t get caught up in that kind of recruiting stuff.

"If I just have fun out there, the rest will take care of itself."