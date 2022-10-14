News More News
Behind Enemy Lines: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Michigan State Spartans

Seamus Rohrer • BadgerBlitz
Staff
BadgerBlitz.com brings back it's Behind Enemy Lines series, where we get an opposing beat writer's take on the upcoming matchup.

For Week 7, we spoke to Paul Konyndyk of SpartanMag.com and touched on Michigan State's defense, Mel Tucker's recruiting, and more.

What's factored into Mel Tucker being able to lure blue-chip recruits to Michigan State, particularly in the class of 2023?

Mel Tucker has been hot on the recruiting trail in the 2023 class.
Mel Tucker has been hot on the recruiting trail in the 2023 class. (Nick King/Lansing State Journal-Imagn Content Services, LLC)

Konyndyk: I’d say the biggest thing is the emphasis that Tucker places on recruiting throughout the program. Everybody in the program has to pull their weight in recruiting. Michigan State has a strong recruiting infrastructure with manpower and resources to recruit at a high level. Michigan State has done a good job of getting out in front of NIL. Top 25 recruiting classes have been fairly common at Michigan State throughout the years, but when you look at the ’23 class, I’d say that this Spartan staff has had a lot of time to recruit some of these guys with zero Covid-related restrictions that handcuffed Michigan State’s ability to recruit in ’21, and to a lesser extent in ’22. Winning 11 games last season certainly gave Michigan State a bump in this year’s recruiting class. That said, when you look some of the early success MSU has had with ’24 commitments, I think its clear that Tucker’s program will likely stack strong classes back-to-back.

Rohrer's Reaction: Out of Michigan State's 13 commits so far in the 2023 class, seven are four-stars. Tucker is building something at Michigan State, but the Spartans have more pressing concerns — like their 2-4 record — to deal with.

There's lots of talk about the Spartans' secondary — what's giving them issues, and how can they be fixed?

