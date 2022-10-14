Konyndyk: I’d say the biggest thing is the emphasis that Tucker places on recruiting throughout the program. Everybody in the program has to pull their weight in recruiting. Michigan State has a strong recruiting infrastructure with manpower and resources to recruit at a high level. Michigan State has done a good job of getting out in front of NIL. Top 25 recruiting classes have been fairly common at Michigan State throughout the years, but when you look at the ’23 class, I’d say that this Spartan staff has had a lot of time to recruit some of these guys with zero Covid-related restrictions that handcuffed Michigan State’s ability to recruit in ’21, and to a lesser extent in ’22. Winning 11 games last season certainly gave Michigan State a bump in this year’s recruiting class. That said, when you look some of the early success MSU has had with ’24 commitments, I think its clear that Tucker’s program will likely stack strong classes back-to-back.

Rohrer's Reaction: Out of Michigan State's 13 commits so far in the 2023 class, seven are four-stars. Tucker is building something at Michigan State, but the Spartans have more pressing concerns — like their 2-4 record — to deal with.