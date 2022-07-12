BBTV: What should Wisconsin do at safety in the 2023 recruiting class?

BadgerBlitz TV returns once again with our weekly recruiting chat with Rivals.com analyst Clint Cosgrove . Topics discussed include: Wisconsin's options at safety in the 2023 class and how a recruiting department is generally structured.

