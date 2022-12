BadgerBlitz TV returns once again with our weekly recruiting chat with Rivals.com National Recruiting Analyst Clint Cosgrove.

Cosgrove and host Matt Perkins discuss new Wisconsin offensive coordinator Phil Longo and what he brings to the table in terms of scheme before talking about which quarterback available in the portal would be the best fit for the Badgers.

Finally, they break down the tape of two high-profile prospects, tight end Khamari Anderson and DB/ATH Braedyn Moore, both of whom are taking official visits to Madison this coming weekend.