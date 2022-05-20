BBTV: Reflecting on Wisconsin's recent commits on the recruiting trail
BadgerBlitz TV returns once again with our weekly recruiting chat with Rivals.com analyst Clint Cosgrove. Topics discussed include Wisconsin's 2023 recent commits, recruiting defeats and quarterback evaluations, plus much more.
