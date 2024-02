BadgerBlitz.com's Jon McNamara and Matt Perkins discuss a big weekend of junior visits from Wisconsin, including Torin Pettaway earning a scholarship offer, Brad Fitzgibbon shooting up the DL board, Byron Louis making the trek to Madison from South Florida, and Jahmare Washington's upside.

Then, they talk about the early buzz from the trail on the Badgers three new assistant coaches Alex Grinch, AJ Blazek, and Kenny Guiton.