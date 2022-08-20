BBTV: How do the Wisconsin Badgers fill out their 2023 recruiting class?
Related
Related{{ link.display_text }} |
BadgerBlitz TV returns once again with our weekly recruiting chat with Rivals.com analyst Clint Cosgrove.
Topics discussed include: A look at Wisconsin's options to fill its 2023 recruiting class
RELATED: Wisconsin Badgers Perfect Recruiting Class: Version 8.0
_________________________________________________
*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den
*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel
*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)
*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45
*Like us on Facebook