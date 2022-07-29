 BadgerBlitz TV returns once again with our weekly recruiting chat with Rivals.com analyst Clint Cosgrove.
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2022-07-29 05:57:48 -0500') }} football Edit

BBTV: An early look at Wisconsin's options in the 2024 recruiting class

Matt Perkins and Clint Cosgrove
Rivals.com

BadgerBlitz TV returns once again with our weekly recruiting chat with Rivals.com analyst Clint Cosgrove. Topics discussed include: Wisconsin's early options in the 2024 recruiting class after the release of BadgerBlitz.com's Sweet 16.

FREE trial offer to BadgerBlitz.com through the month of August!
FREE trial offer to BadgerBlitz.com through the month of August!

_________________________________________________

*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45

*Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}