Barry Alvarez to be Big Ten Special Advisor for Football

“Barry has been blessed with an illustrious career in college athletics and his impact on college football and the Big Ten Conference has been significant,” Warren said in a statement released on Thursday. “He understands the history and traditions of the Big Ten. I trust Barry and we look forward to working with him on relevant football-related issues and building upon the strong relationships we have with the College Football Playoff, our broadcast and bowl partners, as well as our member institutions and student-athletes.”

Just over a month after departing as UW athletic director and heading into retirement, Barry Alvarez will be back in the Big Ten.

Warren discussed the hire of Alvarez during his Big Ten Media Days address. When announcing the decision, the conference commissioner complimented the former Wisconsin head coach and athletic director as someone "who basically epitomizes success, integrity, hard work, creativity, intelligence and leadership in the Big Ten Conference."

Alvarez has obviously been a mainstay for years at Wisconsin, taking over and transforming the football program as head coach in 1990. He finished with three Rose Bowl victories and a 119-74-4 record on way to becoming UW's career wins leader.

Of course, Alvarez also took over athletic director duties from 2004 to June 30, 2020. As the Big Ten release stated, Wisconsin programs under his guidance won "a combined 16 team national titles and 74 conference regular-season or tournament crowns."

Warren, in his address, called out the former administrator's hall of fame credentials and his experience in collegiate athletics that spans over four decades.

"I trust Barry Alvarez implicitly," Warren said. "I have known him since the days that I was a law student at the University of Notre Dame, and he was the defensive coordinator. He means everything to this conference, and we're so grateful that he's agreed to join us at the conference office.

"He'll be working on projects such as college football potential expansion, building relationships with our media partners, health and safety issues, scheduling issues, bowl partnerships. And I am grateful that his incredible wife, Cindy, has continued to support him, encourage him, and empower him to work after his retirement, and I am so grateful that coach Alvarez has agreed to join the Big Ten Conference. Coach, I'm looking forward to working with you and your leadership. I appreciate everything that you've meant to me and to the conference."