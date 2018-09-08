Sophomore running back Jonathan Taylor rushed for a career-high 253 yards on 33 carries and three touchdowns to help lead the Badgers to a 45-14 nonconference victory on Saturday at Camp Randall Stadium.

MADISON, Wis. - Wisconsin’s win against New Mexico was Taylor-made and a career afternoon on many levels.

In addition, junior wide receiver A.J. Taylor collected five catches for 134 yards and one touchdown. The effort was a career best for Taylor, who’s inherited a bulk of work in the absence of Quintez Cephus and Danny Davis.



Jonathan Taylor persevered despite a lost fumble for the second straight game. He has eight fumbles lost (and 10 overall) in two seasons.

Jonathan Taylor said it can be difficult, at times, to run naturally and aggressively following a fumble, since he’s focusing so hard on being protective of the ball. The first things that come to mind after a fumble are to place more emphasis on squeezing and keeping two hands on the ball, especially in traffic.

“That can come up from time to time but one of the biggest things (you need) is having a short-term memory,” he said. “You’ve got to flush it but get back to your fundamentals, things that you learned and worked on during the week.”

Jonathan Taylor found out at the end of the game that he posted a career-high mark. He surpassed the 200-yard rushing mark for the fourth time in two seasons and became the eighth Badger to collect a 250-plus yard game since Melvin Gordon accomplished the feat in the 2015 Outback Bowl.

A.J. Taylor had the most spectacular play of the game, a one-handed catch with his other hand on a Lobos defender, a 28-yard haul to Wisconsin’s 48-yard line. Kicker Rafael Gaglianone put Wisconsin on the scoreboard eight plays later with a 26-yard field goal, with New Mexico holding a 7-3 edge with 1 minute, 13 seconds to go in the first quarter.

“He did a great job of getting open, especially down field for us,” said Hornibrook of Taylor, who had a 10-yard catch for a touchdown with 3 minutes, 3 seconds left in the third quarter that extended Wisconsin’s lead to 31-7.

“He’s done a great job. He’s improving this whole time and he’s always been that guy we can depend on. He did a good job of doing that today.”

A.J. Taylor was the catalyst on a 69-yard, four-play series that stretched between the third and fourth quarters that put the Badgers in control at 31-7. Taylor caught a 44-yard pass and took the ball to New Mexico’s 8-yard line to set up Alex Ingold’s touchdown run two plays later.

Taylor’s performance came as no surprise to Jonathan Taylor. A.J.’s biggest game prior to Saturday was 8 receptions for 105 yards in the Badgers’ 34-24 win against Miami in the Orange Bowl in December.

“We know A.J. makes explosive plays,” Jonathan Taylor said. “I’m just happy to see him explode and make plays like that. We see him do it all the time in practice.”

A.J. Taylor has emerged as a playmaker as junior wide receiver Quintez Cephus has been suspended indefinitely and faces two charges of sexual assault, stemming from an April 22 incident at his apartment.

Cephus faces one felony charge of second-degree sexual assault of an intoxicated victim and a second felony charge of third-degree sexual assault.

Wisconsin sophomore WR Danny Davis, who is Cephus’ roommate and was at the apartment during the incident, was suspended for two games by Badgers coach Paul Chryst.

The pair combined for 60 catches, 919 yards and 11 touchdowns during the 2017 season.

As a true freshman who earned All-American honors, Taylor rushed for 1,977 yards and 13 touchdowns, and finished sixth in Heisman voting.

Hornibrook said he’s confident that Jonathan Taylor can rebound from his mistakes. Through two games, Taylor has 51 carries for 403 yards and five touchdowns.

“I think he just trusts himself,” Hornibrook said. “If something happens and when adversity strikes, he’s ready to go,” Hornibrook said. “I think a lot of guys are like that on this team.”