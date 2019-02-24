Ticker
Badgers take a look at 2019 PF Oton Jankovic

The Wisconsin coaching staff is leaving no stone unturned as they evaluate late scholarship options in the 2019 recruiting class.

In-state big man David Skogman and Illinois wing Antonio Reeves are more well-known options still on the Badgers' board. But earlier this week, assistant Dean Oliver traveled to Florida to evaluate Oton Jankovic from Montverde Academy.

Oton Jankovic
