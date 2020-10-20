Badgers surprise 2022 defensive tackle Felix Hixon with an offer
Monday was a productive day for 2022 defensive tackle Felix Hixon.
The 6-foot-4, 280-pound junior from Jackson High School in Georgia picked up scholarships from Virginia Tech, Vanderbilt and Wisconsin. Those three schools joined a scholarship list that previously included Bowling Green, Akron, Buffalo, East Carolina and Liberty.
