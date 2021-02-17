Badgers starting the recruiting process with '23 in-state QB Chase Spellman
Wisconsin recently secured a commitment from in-state quarterback Myles Burkett (Franklin High School) in the 2022 class.
Can the Badgers find a scholarship signal caller in their own backyard for the second consecutive recruiting cycle?
Chase Spellman, a 6-foot-3, 205-pound sophomore from Kettle Moraine High School, is emerging as a legit FBS prospect this offseason.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news