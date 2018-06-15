Badgers set to host a handful of top defensive targets for official visits
Wisconsin's guest list last weekend, which included the majority of its 2019 class plus uncommitted targets Spencer Lytle and Bryce Benhart, was an impressive group of official visitors.
But with a few late additions, the UW coaching staff may have topped their recruiting efforts from a week ago.
BadgerBlitz.com takes a look at the official visitors Wisconsin expects to be in Madison this weekend.
Schools in the mix: Boston College, Cincinnati, Kentucky, Louisville, Mississippi State, North Carolina, North Carolina State, Oklahoma, Purdue, Virginia and Wisconsin
The word: This one feels like it will come down to Wisconsin and Virginia, the two schools Melvin will have visited before a June 23 decision. The four-star prospect would be an excellent final piece to a cornerback class that already includes Dean Engram and James Williams.
Our take: With Wisconsin getting the last crack, you have to like the Badgers here.
