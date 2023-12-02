He certainly played like it. Last year, Klesmit’s floater in the waning seconds of overtime secured a Wisconsin victory over Marquette on the road. Saturday, the guard came out of the gate scorching hot, dropping 21 points on 6-for-9 shooting, including a staggering five three-pointers, all in the first half. You think this game means something to him?

“Being from the state, there’s that importance of it. You take pride in wanting to win that game bad,” Klesmit said on Thursday.

MADISON — Max Klesmit , a native of Neenah, Wisconsin, knew all about the I-94 rivalry well before he became a Badger.

Klesmit’s 21 points were the most in his career with Wisconsin, and the most he’s scored since his final regular season game at Wofford in February of 2022.

Wisconsin desperately needed Klesmit’s unconscious shooting, as he was the only Badger to hit a shot from beyond the arc. Wisconsin put up 75 points against a stout Marquette defense, but Klesmit was the only shooter who truly found his stroke.

“Klesmit shot the ball with, as we say, an approach goal mindset. He wasn’t shooting not to miss, he was shooting to try to make the basket. And that gave them just an unbelievable lift,” Golden Eagles head coach Shaka Smart said. “You gotta make a guy like that miss when he’s got it going, or before he gets it going.”

Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard wasn’t shy about riding Klesmit’s hot hand. He played a team-high 37 minutes and clearly had the ultimate green light — he attempted 10 three-pointers, while no other Badger put up more than four.

Klesmit would cool off in the second half, missing all three of his shots and turning the ball over three times. But his blazing hot start helped Wisconsin claim a 13-point lead at the intermission, a crucial cushion considering that Marquette stormed back in the second half.

“It’s been a while. Maybe even back to high school,” Klesmit said of his hot start.

For a man who just had the best single-game performance of his Wisconsin career, Klesmit appeared remarkably unfazed after the game. When asked when he began to feel like he was really heating up, he shrugged and said “I always feel that. I always feel like that.”

Klesmit’s shooting was undoubtedly game-changing, but the guard provided much more in the form of leadership.

“He brings an emotional charge to him,” Gard said. “I’ve always felt that Max, down the stretch last year, got more comfortable in his game at this level, and that allowed his leadership and his voice to be exerted a little bit more…In those huddles, he gets after it more than I do sometimes. But you have to back it up with how you play, too.”

Klesmit doesn’t have the athleticism of an AJ Storr, or the size of a Steven Crowl. But he’s a gritty player; he has no qualms with playing extremely physical defense or diving onto the court for a loose ball. He has a certain intangible drive, a quality that was on display Saturday as much as Badger fans have ever seen it.

“I think that’s kinda what helps me out,” he said. “I’ve gotta play with a chip on my shoulder, a little bit of an edge sometimes. Other guys on the team feed off that as well.”

Against the No. 3 team in the nation in a rivalry game, that’s the kind of energy Wisconsin needed to pull off the upset. Smart wished he saw that same energy from his team.

“Give Klesmit a lot of credit. I like him as a player. Because he’s like, ‘I’m going after it. I don’t care who I’m playing against, I don’t care what anyone says. I’m gonna play with a chip on my shoulder,’” he said.

“And so maybe our team can take a cue from that, watching that. Maybe we can emulate him."