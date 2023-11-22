“Tell you what, they really don’t like Minnesota, man,” Cincinnati transfer Quincy Burroughs said.

“That’s one of the first things you learn when you walk in the door: what the rivalry means to this place, what it means to them,” SMU transfer Tanner Mordecai said.

MADISON — With a brand new coaching staff, 15 incoming transfers and 15 true freshmen, Wisconsin football had a lot of new faces to introduce to the Axe Game this offseason. By all accounts, the players familiar with the rivalry wasted little time communicating its importance.

It’s safe to say that’s a sentiment that’s been passed down within the program since the game was first played in 1890.

“The guys that have played here, these are the games the talk about the most,” tailback Braelon Allen said.

With the aforementioned turnover within the program, head coach Luke Fickell and his staff understood the need to convey the importance of the Axe Game. Throughout the summer, the team held sessions dedicated to teaching the importance of the rivalry. They discussed its history and had several former players address the team.

“How this coaching staff prepares for rivalries is a little different than what I’ve been a part of in the past,” said outside linebacker Jeff Pietrowski, a Michigan State transfer. “Just with the stuff in the summer and the year-round focus on the rivalry.”

Fickell made the point this week that the rivalry isn’t just meaningful when it’s Axe week or when it’s gameday; the rivalry matters all of the time.

“You just feel the passion. The passion from the guys that have been in it before, the alumni that have played in it,” Pietrowski continued. “How much it matters and how much it means to those guys, it just rubs off on everybody. I’m excited to get out there and feel it for the first time, and I’m already starting to feel it just from all the guys around us.”

Cleary, the intensity has been ramped up this week, as the Badgers know what’s at stake. The fresh faces understand how Wisconsin feels about Minnesota and vice versa. As if any extra motivation was needed, early in the week the coaches called attention to an especially disrespectful moment in the rivalry.

“We had to watch the video, I guess they beat us two years ago, and they played Jump Around in Minnesota. That made me sick,” Burroughs said. “Seeing that, that pissed me off.”

The respect some of the transfers have shown for the Axe game is particularly notable considering that they’ve been a part of some bitter rivalries themselves. Mordecai, for instance, witnessed the electrifying Red River Rivalry between Oklahoma and Texas three times in Norman. As a Spartan, Pietrowski lined up against Michigan twice in one of the most heated games in the sport.

“Crazy games, intense games. A lot of respect on both sides of the ball for that rivalry. You want the trophy,” Pietrowski said. “Violent, tough games. That’s what you expect from rivalries and that’s what I expect on Saturday.”

The Badgers’ haven’t possessed the Axe in 725 days, since it was lost to the Gophers in 2021. Freshman like Christian Alliero were still in high school, but that doesn’t mean the passion of the Axe Game is lost on them.

“We’ve lost the past two years. I think everybody has a chip on their shoulder, even the freshman,” Alliegro said.

The Axe game figures to be blustery, with temperatures hanging around the low 30s. The expectation is that it will be physical, nasty and come down to fundamentals.

“Be technically sound, because that’s what most rivalries usually come down to,” Pietrowski said.

“It’s gonna be blue collar football,” Burroughs remarked.

For a second year in a row, the Badgers beat Nebraska in a thriller to secure bowl eligibility. The postseason streak remains intact. Wisconsin now has a chance to reclaim the Axe and knock their hated rival, who currently sits at five wins, out of contention for a bowl game.

Fickell’s debut hasn’t been what most imagined. Disappointing losses have mounted, and a chance at playing for a conference title is out of the question. Regardless, this game presents a crossroads in Fickell’s debut season. The Badgers were in this exact position, 6-5 with the Axe game remaining, a season ago. The answer to will Fickell improve the program in year one becomes rather simple. Beat the Gophers, and take a step forward. Lose the Axe for the third year in a row, and essentially have a replica of a highly forgettable and tumultuous 2022 season.

“We know what’s at stake,” Mordecai said. “We need to get that Axe back.”