MADISON, Wis. - If the Wisconsin Badgers can find a cure for their recent string of Jekyll-and-Hyde offensive performances, this Saturday’s game against No. 2 Michigan would be the perfect time to roll it out.

Coming off of a 64-60 overtime loss to Maryland on Monday that saw the UW offense reach one of its lower ebbs before roaring back to life in the second half, the Badgers will be in trouble this weekend at the Kohl Center if they can’t find a way to inject some consistency in to their offense against one of the best defensive teams in college basketball. This won’t be a game where the Badgers can start slow once again and still have a chance to come back later in the second half.



Wisconsin head coach Greg Gard said his team’s problems against the Terrapins earlier this week were some of the same issues that have been hampering them over the last two weeks: poor shot selection, and unforced turnovers. If you’re looking for two things to clean up to give your team a chance against a team like the Wolverines, who are allowing just 56.6 points per game this year, that’s a great place to start.



“We took a lot of tough shots unnecessarily,” Gard said on Thursday in a meeting with local media members. “Sometimes you have to take a tough one with two or three seconds left on the shot clock you need to get a shot up. But we took some ones where we weren’t in that position early. We also didn’t touch the post enough early. The combination of those things and a defensive miscue here or there and we’re in a rut.”



Getting stuck in those ruts has been a recurring problem for the Badgers this season - specifically the 14 points they scored in first half of their 59-52 loss to Minnesota on Jan. 3 and the 15 points they scored in the first half of their loss to Maryland.



But how do teams get out of an offensive rut when they’re already in one? There’s a balancing act between being aggressive and taking too much time to process things, and Gard said he’s hoping his players can slow down a bit and evaluate what kind of shots they are taking during the flow of a game.



“We’ve got to make sure that we, you know, are aggressive early - but also when we do get in a rut (think) ‘Ok, what kind of shots are we getting on the last three possessions?’” Gard said. “The problem is we don’t have enough timeouts to remind them ‘Hey, we’re too jump-shot happy. We need to run a little more offense or touch the post and get to the free throw line.’ Players catching that before we get in to that position I think is the biggest thing.”



Taking a little more time to make an extra pass or get an extra look in the paint would also go a long way towards helping the Badgers solve another issue that plagued them against the Terrapins earlier this week: the Badgers got to the free throw line just six times in the game as a whole, compared to Maryland’s 29 attempts from the charity stripe.



You might think it’s a little counter-productive for a team that has struggled to shoot free throws well all year (the Badgers are currently shooting just 66.2 percent from the line as a team) to want to take more free throws, but there’s more to it than that. Getting to the line frequently means you’re attacking the post regularly, drawing fouls that can put key parts of your opponent’s roster on the bench for extended stretches.



And when you have an All-American at forward in Ethan Happ who can make even good post defenders look silly with a spin move, it only makes sense for the Badgers to try and work the ball inside as often as they can - even if their final stat line from the line might not be pretty to look at.



“First of all the ball’s gotta go in more to the post,” Gard said when asked how his player can get to the free throw line more often. “Then you have to draw contact when you do go in and try to initiate contact, draw them in, get people out of balance and draw the contact. You can do it via post feeds, you can also do it driving the ball.”



“I think we’ve tried to focus on doing some better things driving the ball. Some of it is personnel-driven, too. Some of it is the DNA of the people in the jerseys in that it doesn’t come natural to do that. We’re in the process of trying to do that, of seeking contact, of wanting to get fouled in there and have the confidence to go to that and go do it. It’s a combination of things. We’ve also missed some guys open in the post. There’s times where we have guys with defenders pinned on their back and we’re not throwing it in as much as we should.”



Work the ball inside, draw contact, take better shots, and get to the free throw line. They’re all simple concepts, but sometimes even simple ‘back-to-basics’ fixes can solve some complex issues.