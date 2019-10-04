As Wisconsin continues to roll through Big Ten play, former Badgers stars have been contributing at the next level. Week 4 saw multiple impressive performances, including a career day for a rising star in the NFL. Here are three of the top performances from former UW players in week 4:

Joe Schobert, linebacker, Cleveland Browns

Not only has Joe Schobert been elite for the Cleveland defense through four weeks, but he has arguably been one of the best players in the league at linebacker. The former Wisconsin star recorded a season-high 17 tackles, nine of the solo variety, and registered his first sack of the season. The fourth-year pro flew all over the field on Sunday, making plays from sideline-to-sideline. For Schobert, the individual accolades are nice, but it's about the team winning. "The overall vibe in the whole building is really good. If we keep putting together wins, we are going to be a playoff team," said Schobert, via the Akron Beacon Journal. The Browns improved to 2-2 after a 40-25 upset win in Baltimore. As of Oct. 4, Schobert leads the AFC in tackles, fifth in the NFL overall, and is showing no signs of slowing down.

Alec Ingold, Fullback, Oakland Raiders

The rookie fullback Ingold has done more than just make an NFL roster. He has become a key contributor in a Raiders run game that head coach Jon Gruden has been trying to establish as this team's identity. In the 31-24 Raiders win over the Colts, Ingold received his first NFL carry on a pivotal 4th-and-short situation. He picked up the yard he needed, and it showed the trust that Gruden has in his rookie. Ingold's blocking for fellow rookie running back Josh Jacobs keyed the fourth quarter drive that sealed the victory for Oakland.

Alec Ingold first NFL carry results in a first down. — Anthony Galaviz (@agalaviz_TheBee) September 29, 2019

T.J. Watt, linebacker, Pittsburgh Steelers