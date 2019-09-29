Badgers first to offer 2021 in-state DE/OLB Ayo Adebogun
Ayo Adebogun's first visit to the University of Wisconsin proved to be special.
Saturday, the Badgers offered the 6-foot-3, 205-pound in-state junior from Homestead High School. It was Adebogun's first scholarship during the course of his recruitment.
PREMIUM CONTENT
You must be a member to read the full article. Subscribe now for instant access to all premium content.
-
Members-only forums
-
Predict prospect commits with FanFutureCast
-
Exclusive highlights and interviews
-
Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
-
Breaking recruiting news