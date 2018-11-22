Ticker
2018-11-22 10:00:00 -0600 football

Late linebacker evaluation takes Badgers into SEC country

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

Spots are limited in Wisconsin's 17-athlete 2019 recruiting class, but the staff continues to evaluate talent from across the country.

Specifically at the outside linebacker position, the Badgers are showing recent interest in a pair from the South. Richard Kinley, a two-star prospect from Lausanne Collegiate School in Tennessee, and Christopher Smith, a three-star talent from Dacula High School in Georgia, are currently under evaluation in UW's film room.

{{ article.author_name }}