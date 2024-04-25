The junior from Michigan was offered by the Badgers on March 11 and visited Madison for the first time this past weekend. Roughly five days later, UW earned a commitment from the 6-foot-7, 290-pound offensive tackle from Dexter High School.

"I knew Wisconsin was a good fit because I want to surround myself with people who want to get better," Clark told BadgerBlitz.com on Thursday. "I thought I would fit in well with the players and coaches."

Clark joins an offensive line class that already features three-star tackle Michael Roeske. Position coach AJ Blazek served as the lead contact in his recruitment.

"Coach Blazek likes my film overall," Clark said. "I have a lot of similar plays on my film that he was able to connect. I like the energy Coach Blazek brings to practice and his style of coaching.

"During the visit we saw practice, toured the facilities and had meetings with the coaches. The players wanting to be there and get better stood out to me at the practice."

Clark chose the Badgers over offers from Cincinnati, Duke, Kentucky, Minnesota, West Virginia, Georgia Tech and Kansas, among others. He is commit No. 9 for Wisconsin in the 2025 class.

"Wisconsin has a great school and football program," Clark said. "I grew up watching Big Ten football and now I have the opportunity to play at this level means a lot."