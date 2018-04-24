Wilder, who visited Madison earlier this month, played in all 13 games for the Cougars as a true freshman in 2016. A knee injury limited the former three-star prospect from Katy High School in Texas to only two games in 2017.

Wisconsin added depth to its safety position Monday night when Collin Wilder announced his intention to transfer from Houston to UW.

Wilder, 5-foot-10 and 195 pounds, was offered by the Badgers as a recruit in the 2015 cycle. He will begin his career in Madison as a walk-on, according to his father, Craig Wilder.

"Wisconsin has exhausted their scholarship allotment on this years recruiting class. We have no problem with that," Craig Wilder told BadgerBlitz.com. "Collin is not coming for the scholarship. He’s coming to play football and be developed into the best player he can be.

"There’s not a better staff on the country to do that. If he can play, and I’m betting he can, the rest will take care of itself."

Per NCAA transfer rules, Wilder will sit out the 2018 season and likely have three years of eligibility remaining, depending on an appeal to gain last year's injury-shortened season back.

Looking down the road, Wilder could compete with Eric Burrell, among others, for UW's starting job at strong safety in 2019 with current starter D'Cota Dixon currently heading into his season year.