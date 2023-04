Sunday, the in-state offensive tackle announced his commitment to the Badgers. A 6-foot-7, 310-pound four-star prospect, Jensen is commit No. 4 for UW in the 2024 class.

Derek Jensen has been on Wisconsin's recruiting radar since his freshman year at Arrowhead High School.

A Rivals250 prospect, Jensen picked up an offer from the Badgers during a visit in late January. He took two more trips to Madison on March 25 and April 1 for spring camp practices.

"It feels great to be wanted by a program that has been successful in creating players from my position for so long," Jensen told BadgerBlitz.com in a previous interview. "It’s also nice to know if I want to stay close to home that's a choice I can make."

First-year position coach Jack Bicknell Jr. served as the lead contact for Jensen, who chose Wisconsin over offers from Illinois, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Michigan State, Minnesota, Nebraska, Purdue, Syracuse and Virginia, among others.

"I really like Coach Bicknell because he's easy to talk to and very straight forward in his message," Jensen said. "He’s got a lot of experience coaching the offensive line and has been successful."

Offensive line is a position of need for the Badgers in the junior cycle. Jensen is the first piece to a class that could have up to four scholarship linemen.

Stay tuned to BadgerBlitz.com for more on this commitment later in the day.