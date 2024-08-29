BadgerBlitzTV: What to Watch For vs. Western Michigan and WIAA Week 2
BadgerBlitz.com Publisher Jon McNamara and Matt Perkins discuss what they're watching for in Wisconsin's opening night game against the Broncos, visits for top 2026 prospects Samuel Simpson and Dominic Turnbull, big matchups in the second week of Wisconsin high school action and more.
