BadgerBlitz.com Publisher Jon McNamara and Matt Perkins discuss what they're watching for in Wisconsin's opening night game against the Broncos, visits for top 2026 prospects Samuel Simpson and Dominic Turnbull , big matchups in the second week of Wisconsin high school action and more.

Embed content not available

_________________________________________________





*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45, @seamus_rohrer, @DonnieSlusher_

*Like us on Facebook



