 Wisconsin Football Recruiting: Badgers' QB offers, 2023 RB Jeremiyah Love
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-10 15:45:45 -0600') }} football Edit

BadgerBlitz TV: Wisconsin's QB offers, 2023 RB Jeremiyah Love

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
Senior Writer
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer, BadgerBlitz.com -- part of the Rivals.com network; Co-Author, Walk-On This Way; Galatians 5:22-23

BadgerBlitz.com's weekly Q&A with Clint Cosgrove returns! We break down the following topics -- generated by our subscribers -- with the amazing Rivals.com analyst:

*Dissecting 2023 QB Avery Johnson and his game

*Wisconsin's quarterback offers in general (PLEASE NOTE: WE RECORDED THIS WITH CLINT PRIOR TO UW EXTENDING AN OFFER TO 2023 FIVE-STAR QB DANTE MOORE)

*2023 running back Jeremiyah Love

{{ article.author_name }}