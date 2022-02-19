BadgerBlitz TV: Wisconsin ILB Jack Sanborn on Shrine Bowl, NFL preparation

BadgerBlitz TV returns with an extended conversation with former Wisconsin inside linebacker Jack Sanborn on a variety of different topics -- ranging from his current training in California to who could step up next on UW's defense.

The full breakdown of subjects discussed include:

*His current whereabouts in preparation for the NFL Combine and Draft

*His training schedule each week

*His experiences at the East-West Shrine Bowl -- playing in a 4-3 defense, feedback from NFL personnel, and playing with former teammates Matt Henningsen, Josh Seltzner and Jack Coan

*The invite to the NFL Scouting Combine -- his reactions and goals set for Indianapolis

*Reflecting upon his time as a Badger

*Who's next to emerge on "Death Row" -- Wisconsin's inside linebackers room

*Any good Bob Bostad or Jim Leonhard stories?

*Breakout Badgers on offense and defense for 2022 season