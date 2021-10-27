 Wisconsin Football: What to expect from No. 9 Iowa on Saturday
{{ timeAgo('2021-10-27 18:05:00 -0500') }} football Edit

BadgerBlitz TV: What to expect from No. 9 Iowa vs. Wisconsin

BadgerBlitz TV welcomes Tom Kakert from HawkeyeReport.com on to our weekly beat writer Q&A show to break down Kirk Ferentz's program and its 2021 season to date.

A lot to discuss on Wednesday morning, including the loss to Purdue, how Riley Moss' injury affects Iowa's defense, the Hawkeyes' offense, and a lot more.

Oh yeah, Tom also discusses a great story involving former Hawkeye lineman-turned WWE Champion, Ettore "Big E" Ewen, and his recruitment to Iowa City.

{{ article.author_name }}