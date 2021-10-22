BadgerBlitz TV: QB commit Myles Burkett on UW's 2022 class, senior season

BadgerBlitz.com started its weekly recruiting spotlight on its YouTube channel on Thursday night. Why not kick it all off with Wisconsin's first verbal commit of the 2022 class?

Franklin (WI) quarterback Myles Burkett jumps on the show with me to discuss his senior season where he's led the Sabers to a 9-0 record and one of the No. 1 seeds in the WIAA playoffs. He also talks about his improvements from junior to senior year, the relationship between the 2022 commits, and how he sees the class finishing out.

Plus, some quick hitters on what teams he roots for (the Milwaukee Bucks being one of them), his decision to enroll early, and his favorite workout music.