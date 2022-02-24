BadgerBlitz TV Q&A: 2022 signees who could outplay rankings, 2023 RB offers
BadgerBlitz TV returns once again with our weekly recruiting chat with Rivals.com analyst Clint Cosgrove. Topics discussed include which 2022 signees could outplay their rankings, assessing Wisconsin's 2023 running back offers, and what it takes for a program like UW to recruit some of the top backs in the country.
_________________________________________________
*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den
*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel
*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)
*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @JakeKoco, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45
*Like us on Facebook