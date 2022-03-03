 BadgerBlitz TV: Junior Day breakdown with Rivals.com's Clint Cosgrove
{{ timeAgo('2022-03-03 07:50:52 -0600') }} football

BadgerBlitz TV: Junior Day breakdown with Rivals.com's Clint Cosgrove

Jake Kocorowski and Clint Cosgrove
Rivals.com

BadgerBlitz.com's weekly recruiting Q&A continues as senior writer Jake Kocorowski welcomes Rivals.com analyst Clint Cosgrove.

Wisconsin hosts a "Junior Day" this upcoming weekend. We break down what exactly a "Junior Day" is, who can attend and what can be done/seen during one of these events.

Plus, Clint answers one of our subscribers' questions regarding assistants and the managing/balancing of contact with recruits.

