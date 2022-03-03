BadgerBlitz TV: Junior Day breakdown with Rivals.com's Clint Cosgrove
BadgerBlitz.com's weekly recruiting Q&A continues as senior writer Jake Kocorowski welcomes Rivals.com analyst Clint Cosgrove.
Wisconsin hosts a "Junior Day" this upcoming weekend. We break down what exactly a "Junior Day" is, who can attend and what can be done/seen during one of these events.
Plus, Clint answers one of our subscribers' questions regarding assistants and the managing/balancing of contact with recruits.
_________________________________________________
*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den
*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel
*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)
*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @JakeKoco, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45
*Like us on Facebook