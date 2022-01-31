BadgerBlitz TV: John Chenal on training for NFL, upcoming fatherhood
BadgerBlitz TV returns with another chat with a former Wisconsin player looking to head to the next level. Fullback John Chenal spoke to BadgerBlitz twice in the past week (due to technical difficulties) about a variety of topics.
Those include the following:
*The exciting news of becoming an expected dad!
*His current training routine in Minnesota while juggling online studies at UW
*His journey as a Badger from walk-on to starter on offense and key contributor on special teams
*Potential breakout players for Wisconsin on offense and defense in 2022
*The bench press numbers he hopes to put up at Pro Day
