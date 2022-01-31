 NFL Draft 2022: Wisconsin fullback John Chenal on training for NFL, upcoming fatherhood
{{ timeAgo('2022-01-31 05:30:00 -0600') }} football Edit

BadgerBlitz TV: John Chenal on training for NFL, upcoming fatherhood

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
Senior Writer
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer, BadgerBlitz.com -- part of the Rivals.com network; Co-Author, Walk-On This Way; Galatians 5:22-23

BadgerBlitz TV returns with another chat with a former Wisconsin player looking to head to the next level. Fullback John Chenal spoke to BadgerBlitz twice in the past week (due to technical difficulties) about a variety of topics.

Those include the following:

*The exciting news of becoming an expected dad!

*His current training routine in Minnesota while juggling online studies at UW

*His journey as a Badger from walk-on to starter on offense and key contributor on special teams

*Potential breakout players for Wisconsin on offense and defense in 2022

*The bench press numbers he hopes to put up at Pro Day

_________________________________________________

{{ article.author_name }}