BadgerBlitz TV: Garrett Groshek on NFL experiences, acting as a RB coach

BadgerBlitz TV returns with former Wisconsin running back Garrett Groshek, who experienced quite the 2021 with his journey in the NFL, then turning around and coaching UW's running backs in the Las Vegas Bowl.

Here is the full list of topics discussed in our 20-minute chat:

*The whirlwind that was 2021 and his experiences at the pro and college levels

*The difference between the professional and college games

*When he was first asked to fill in to mentor the running backs for the bowl game, and how long it took him to accept

*How he handled stepping in as a running backs coach

*Braelon Allen and his potential

*The running back room in general for 2022

*The fullbacks and who could step to continue that position's legacy

*What's next for Groshek