BadgerBlitz TV: CB Kalon Gervin commits to UW; OL Kayden Lyles transfers

BadgerBlitz TV returns one more time ... this time LIVE ... discussing some transfer news both good and bad for the Wisconsin Badgers, plus a look at Iowa and its star center.

We break down the commitment of former Michigan State and 2018 four-star cornerback Kalon Gervin to Wisconsin, along with the news of offensive lineman Kayden Lyles departing the program.

BadgerBlitz.com also dives into some quick stats on Iowa and its standout center, Tyler Linderbaum. Wisconsin defensive end Matt Henningsen and inside linebacker Jack Sanborn both give their thoughts on the Hawkeyes' All-American lineman.