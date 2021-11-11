BadgerBlitz TV: Catching up with 2022 DB commit Avyonne Jones
BadgerBlitz TV returns for its weekly recruiting spotlight. This week, we catch up with Wisconsin 2022 defensive back commit Avyonne Jones on a variety of topics.
Those include, but are not limited to:
*His senior season and the impending state playoff run with Southlake (TX) Carroll
*His relationship with current Wisconsin cornerback Caesar Williams
*His decision to decommit from Oklahoma State, when Wisconsin first started developing a relationship with him and what sold him on the Badgers
*The bond between he and the other 2022 Wisconsin commits
*Conversations with the Wisconsin staff and how they envision utilizing him on defense
*Several quick hitters -- sports played in high school, favorite music to listen to during pregame, funniest commit on the group chat, and if he plans on enrolling early.
