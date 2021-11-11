 Wisconsin Football Recruiting: Catching up with 2022 DB commit Avyonne Jones
News More News
{{ timeAgo('2021-11-11 20:46:54 -0600') }} football Edit

BadgerBlitz TV: Catching up with 2022 DB commit Avyonne Jones

Jake Kocorowski • BadgerBlitz
Senior Writer
@JakeKoco
Senior Writer, BadgerBlitz.com -- part of the Rivals.com network; Co-Author, Walk-On This Way; Galatians 5:22-23
Related
Related
{{ link.display_text }} |

BadgerBlitz TV returns for its weekly recruiting spotlight. This week, we catch up with Wisconsin 2022 defensive back commit Avyonne Jones on a variety of topics.

Those include, but are not limited to:

*His senior season and the impending state playoff run with Southlake (TX) Carroll

*His relationship with current Wisconsin cornerback Caesar Williams

*His decision to decommit from Oklahoma State, when Wisconsin first started developing a relationship with him and what sold him on the Badgers

*The bond between he and the other 2022 Wisconsin commits

*Conversations with the Wisconsin staff and how they envision utilizing him on defense

*Several quick hitters -- sports played in high school, favorite music to listen to during pregame, funniest commit on the group chat, and if he plans on enrolling early.

_________________________________________________

*Chat about this article in The Badgers' Den

*Check out our videos, interviews, and Q&As on our YouTube channel

*Subscribe and listen to the BadgerBlitz.com podcast (as seen on Apple, Google, Spotify and wherever you listen to podcasts)

*Follow us on Twitter: @McNamaraRivals, @JakeKoco, @TheBadgerNation, @RaulV45

*Like us on Facebook

trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}