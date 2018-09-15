MADISON, Wis.- The BYU Cougars (2-1) stunned the Wisconsin Badgers (2-1) on a scorchingly hot day at Camp Randall. After finding much-needed shade, BadgerBlitz.com crunched the numbers, analyzed the statistics and has the latest Stat Pack following UW's 24-21 loss.

Dan Sanger

1. Get those Legs Moving Both Wisconsin and BYU feature dynamic running backs (i.e. Jonathan Taylor and Squally Canada, respectively), so it was no surprise that the on-the-ground action featured during Saturday's contest was as productive as it was entertaining. In total, both teams combined for 395 rushing yards and 5 rushing TDs. Some Notes and Numbers: -Tailback Taiwan Deal (15 yards, 2 TDs) recorded his first touchdown since 2015 with a short burst into the end zone during the first quarter. - The Cougars recorded a 44-yard run in the first quarter. This was the longest rush of the year allowed by the Wisconsin defense. - BYU entered Saturday's matchup averaging 137 rushing yards/game. They finished with 191 yards. 2. Two Halves make a Whole The biggest takeaway? Wisconsin bested BYU in every selected category except penalties (see below) but was unable to put points on the board when it mattered.

Wisconsin Half Comparison First Half Second Half Total Yards: 178 Total Yards: 216 Rushing Yards: 98 Rushing Yards: 106 Passing Yards: 80 Passing Yards: 110 Penalties: 2-10 Penalties: 4-23 3rd Downs: 2-5 (40%) 3rd Downs: 2-7 (29%) Average Yards/Play: 5.6 Average Yards/Play: 5.5

BYU Half Comparison First Half Second Half Total Yards: 222 Total Yards: 89 Rushing Yards: 134 Rushing Yards: 57 Passing Yards: 88 Passing Yards: 32 Penalties: 2-21 Penalties: 2-15 3rd Downs: 2-4 (50%) 3rd Downs: 1-5 (20%) Average Yards/Play: 7.9 Average Yards/Play: 3.9