BadgerBlitz.com Stat Pack: BYU at Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis.- The BYU Cougars (2-1) stunned the Wisconsin Badgers (2-1) on a scorchingly hot day at Camp Randall. After finding much-needed shade, BadgerBlitz.com crunched the numbers, analyzed the statistics and has the latest Stat Pack following UW's 24-21 loss.
1. Get those Legs Moving
Both Wisconsin and BYU feature dynamic running backs (i.e. Jonathan Taylor and Squally Canada, respectively), so it was no surprise that the on-the-ground action featured during Saturday's contest was as productive as it was entertaining.
In total, both teams combined for 395 rushing yards and 5 rushing TDs.
Some Notes and Numbers:
-Tailback Taiwan Deal (15 yards, 2 TDs) recorded his first touchdown since 2015 with a short burst into the end zone during the first quarter.
- The Cougars recorded a 44-yard run in the first quarter. This was the longest rush of the year allowed by the Wisconsin defense.
- BYU entered Saturday's matchup averaging 137 rushing yards/game. They finished with 191 yards.
2. Two Halves make a Whole
The biggest takeaway? Wisconsin bested BYU in every selected category except penalties (see below) but was unable to put points on the board when it mattered.
|First Half
|Second Half
|
Total Yards: 178
|
Total Yards: 216
|
Rushing Yards: 98
|
Rushing Yards: 106
|
Passing Yards: 80
|
Passing Yards: 110
|
Penalties: 2-10
|
Penalties: 4-23
|
3rd Downs: 2-5 (40%)
|
3rd Downs: 2-7 (29%)
|
Average Yards/Play: 5.6
|
Average Yards/Play: 5.5
|First Half
|Second Half
|
Total Yards: 222
|
Total Yards: 89
|
Rushing Yards: 134
|
Rushing Yards: 57
|
Passing Yards: 88
|
Passing Yards: 32
|
Penalties: 2-21
|
Penalties: 2-15
|
3rd Downs: 2-4 (50%)
|
3rd Downs: 1-5 (20%)
|
Average Yards/Play: 7.9
|
Average Yards/Play: 3.9
3. New Streaks Begin
BYU's 24-21 victory over the Wisconsin Badgers snapped UW's 41-game winning streak in non-conference home games. It marks Wisconsin's first non-conference home loss since Sept. 13, 2003. Although the impressive run is over for Wisconsin, one must appreciate the program's consistency. UW's run was the longest active streak in the nation and was the fifth-best in the country over the last century.
Additionally, senior kicker Rafael Gaglianone watched his streak of 13 consecutive made field goals end when he missed the game-deciding field goal during the final minutes of the fourth quarter. In fact, Gaglianone's last miss from 40 yards or more (before 9/15/18) was at the hands of Iowa in 2015.
4. Quiet on the Side
The receiving corps on both teams had a quiet day. For Wisconsin, tight end Jake Ferguson was the frontrunner, as he led the way with 3 catches for 61 yards. In total, seven Badger receivers combined for 190 yards and zero touchdowns.
Like the Badgers, BYU's receivers didn't register the flashiest statistics. Specifically, six Cougars combined for 120 yards and 1 touchdown against UW.
This question of reduced production could be answered if one analyzes the showings from both quarterbacks. BYU's Tanner Mangum threw for only 89 yards while Alex Hornibrook didn't record a touchdown but did throw an interception.
5. Going for It
Although Wisconsin's offense looked outmatched all afternoon, the Badgers were successful on fourth downs (2-3). On the year, UW is 3-4 (75 percent) on fourth-down conversions. In the BIG Ten, three teams (Minnesota, Illinois and Ohio State) own perfect fourth-down conversion percentages.
Regarding this game in particular, the team's failed fourth down attempt was a rally-killer in the third quarter. However, it was a positive sign to see the UW defense force a three-and-out right after.