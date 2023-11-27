BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: Wisconsin Badgers vs. Minnesota Golden Gophers
With help from Pro Football Focus, BadgerBlitz.com's Hot 11 feature is back for another season. In this week's edition, we take a look at Wisconsin's 28-14 road win over Minnesota.
Note: Players included in this report must have played in 15 or more snaps.
No. 1: Inside linebacker Jordan Turner
Jordan Turner vs. Minnesota
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Nebraska
|
85.7
|
35
|
5 total tackles and 1 forced fumble that was recovered by the Badgers. Turner also had Wisconsin's top coverage grade (86.4).
|
N/A
No. 2: Tight end Hayden Rucci
Hayden Rucci vs. Minnesota
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Nebraska
|
78.7
|
25
|
2 catches for 32 yards. Rucci also had Wisconsin's top pass grade (87.4) against the Gophers.
|
Up from No. 4
No. 3: Quarterback Tanner Mordecai
Tanner Mordecai vs. Minnesota
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Nebraska
|
76.3
|
67
|
14 of 22 for 145 yards and 2 TDs. Mordecai also had 9 rushes for 69 yards.
|
Up from No. 11
No. 4: Safety Hunter Wohler
