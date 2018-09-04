BadgerBlitz.com's Hot 11 is back for another season. In this series, we rank 11 players who made the biggest impact for the Badgers in their 34-3 win over Western Kentucky.

*Player #1 Temperature Meter: 500°F - Running Back Jonathan Taylor

Western Kentucky Notable Stats: 145 yards, two TDs

Wisconsin tailback Jonathan Taylor kicked off his 2018 season on a high note and helped the UW offense silence WKU on Friday. Although both of Taylor's long touchdown runs were kickstarted by key blocking, give credit to the sophomore rusher for breaking through tackles and finding the open field. He sparked the scoring against the Hiltoppers, and thereby deserves the highest ranking in this week's Hot 11.

*Player #2 Temperature Meter: 450 °F - Quarterback Alex Hornibrook



Western Kentucky Notable Stats: 17-29, 257 yards, 2 TDs

Against Western Kentucky, junior quarterback and team captain Alex Hornibrook found seven different receivers to help him record his third consecutive 200-yard passing game. Not only was his final stat-line impressive, the lefty showed improved mobility when under pressure.

*Player #3 Temperature Meter: 400°F - Safety Scott Nelson



Western Kentucky Notable Stats: 5 tackles, 1 TFL, 2 Pass Breakups

Not a bad debut for your first collegiate game, Scott Nelson.

The redshirt freshman tied for the team lead in tackles and nearly registered an interception. He was physical and aggressive as a playmaker and will be a valuable asset if he continues to grow under defensive coordinator Jim Leonhard.