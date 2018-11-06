Ticker
With help from Pro Football Focus, BadgerBlitz.com has a new-look Hot 11 feature. In this week's edition, we take a look at Wisconsin's 31-17 win over Rutgers.

Note: Players included in this report must have played in 10 or more snaps.

No. 1: Middle linebacker T.J. Edwards 

Fvetb4hzxdwy6dii2cex
T.J. Edwards
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
T.J. Edwards vs. Rutgers
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Northwestern

90.5

50

Edwards was tied for first in tackles with eight, and also added two pass break-ups.

Up from No. 5

No. 2: Running back Jonathan Taylor 

Ghyded8tkaobn5lqqbdq
Jonathan Taylor
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
Jonathan Taylor vs. Rutgers
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Northwestern

89.4

35

Taylor rushed 27 times for 214 yards (7.7 yards per carry) and three touchdowns.

N/A

No. 3: Running back Taiwan Deal 

Jl5oqvhuwo24wtannomi
Taiwan Deal
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
Taiwan Deal vs. Rutgers
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Northwestern

79.3

13

On just nine carries, Deal rushed for 77 yards (8.8 per carry).

N/A

No. T4: Outside linebacker Zack Baun 

Buwtmwdfgpkhbs9fnggk
Zack Baun
Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
Zack Baun vs. Rutgers
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Northwestern

78.6

51

Baun had three tackles and two QB hurries from his outside linebacker position.

N/A

No. T4: Cornerback Faion Hicks 

Wsnk9hgrrtpspx0rte2m
Faion Hicks
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
Faion Hicks vs. Rutgers
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Northwestern

78.6

48

Receivers guarded by Hicks were targeted five times but did not come away with a reception.

N/A

No. 6: Right tackle David Edwards 

Tdblkqwqlywxnm9cpo8v
David Edwards
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com
David Edwards vs. Rutgers
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Northwestern

77.4

66

Edwards helped Wisconsin rush for 335 total yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

N/A

No. 7: Middle linebacker Ryan Connelly 

Pn9hv2drwgj7cveufp9v
Ryan Connelly
Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
Ryan Connelly vs. Rutgers
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Northwestern

77.2

49

Connelly had eight total tackles, including one for loss, in addition to one QB hurry.

Down from No. 1

No. 8: Right guard Beau Benzschawel 

Iglxmu3ytwfih4zlacmq
Beau Benzschawel
Getty Images
Beau Benzschawel vs. Rutgers
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Northwestern

75.8

66

Benzschawel did not allow a sack, QB hurry or pressure against Rutgers.

Up from No. 9

No. 9: Tight end Jake Ferguson 

A7nth1mhknqnirsald0w
Jake Ferguson
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
Jake Ferguson vs. Rutgers
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Northwestern

75.1

26

Ferguson had two catches for 33 yards.

N/A

No. 10: Cornerback Caesar Williams 

Pdmvfe44avxkqqhtbliz
Caesar Williams
Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
Caesar Williams vs. Rutgers
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Northwestern

74.4

44

Williams gave up one touchdown through the air but was solid outside of that.

N/A

No. 11: Center Tyler Biadasz 

Mgx5awcvyrceav0urznz
Tyler Biadasz
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
Tyler Biadasz vs. Rutgers
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Northwestern

73.6

66

Biadasz helped Wisconsin rush for 335 total yards and three touchdowns on the ground.

N/A
