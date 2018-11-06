BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: Rutgers Edition
With help from Pro Football Focus, BadgerBlitz.com has a new-look Hot 11 feature. In this week's edition, we take a look at Wisconsin's 31-17 win over Rutgers.
Note: Players included in this report must have played in 10 or more snaps.
No. 1: Middle linebacker T.J. Edwards
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Northwestern
|
90.5
|
50
|
Edwards was tied for first in tackles with eight, and also added two pass break-ups.
|
Up from No. 5
No. 2: Running back Jonathan Taylor
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Northwestern
|
89.4
|
35
|
Taylor rushed 27 times for 214 yards (7.7 yards per carry) and three touchdowns.
|
N/A
No. 3: Running back Taiwan Deal
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Northwestern
|
79.3
|
13
|
On just nine carries, Deal rushed for 77 yards (8.8 per carry).
|
N/A
No. T4: Outside linebacker Zack Baun
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Northwestern
|
78.6
|
51
|
Baun had three tackles and two QB hurries from his outside linebacker position.
|
N/A
No. T4: Cornerback Faion Hicks
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Northwestern
|
78.6
|
48
|
Receivers guarded by Hicks were targeted five times but did not come away with a reception.
|
N/A
No. 6: Right tackle David Edwards
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Northwestern
|
77.4
|
66
|
Edwards helped Wisconsin rush for 335 total yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
|
N/A
No. 7: Middle linebacker Ryan Connelly
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Northwestern
|
77.2
|
49
|
Connelly had eight total tackles, including one for loss, in addition to one QB hurry.
|
Down from No. 1
No. 8: Right guard Beau Benzschawel
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Northwestern
|
75.8
|
66
|
Benzschawel did not allow a sack, QB hurry or pressure against Rutgers.
|
Up from No. 9
No. 9: Tight end Jake Ferguson
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Northwestern
|
75.1
|
26
|
Ferguson had two catches for 33 yards.
|
N/A
No. 10: Cornerback Caesar Williams
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Northwestern
|
74.4
|
44
|
Williams gave up one touchdown through the air but was solid outside of that.
|
N/A
No. 11: Center Tyler Biadasz
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Northwestern
|
73.6
|
66
|
Biadasz helped Wisconsin rush for 335 total yards and three touchdowns on the ground.
|
N/A