Ticker
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-28 10:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: Regular season grades

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

With help from Pro Football Focus, BadgerBlitz.com has a new-look Hot 11 feature. In this week's edition, we take a look at Wisconsin's cumulative regular season grades after a disappointing 7-5 campaign.

Note: Players included in this report must have played in 200 or more total snaps.


No. 1: Running back Jonathan Taylor 

Hmyqthkjsvnjgoryp1ol
Jonathan Taylor
Darren Lee
Jonathan Taylor
PFF Grade Snaps Rushing yards Touchdowns Attempts AVG

91.6

391 of 829 (total)

1,989

15

280

7.1
Pwg4jo9xj7og1rvlbena

No. 2: Middle linebacker T.J. Edwards 

Zaiqbjvr63qh5pahbrw5
T.J. Edwards
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
T.J. Edwards
PFF Grade Snaps Total Tackles Sacks TFL-YDS INT

90.1

693 of 809 (total)

104

3.0

10.5 - 32

2

No. 3: Middle linebacker Ryan Connelly 

Lkseipipgblra1qebtmu
Ryan Connelly
AP Photos
Ryan Connelly
PFF Grade Snaps Total Tackles Sacks QBH TFL- YDS

87.2

698 of 809 (total)

89

3

6

10.0 - 46

No. 4: Left tackle Cole Van Lanen 

Kx1c59rjfooxhpj81yhp
Cole Van Lanen
Darren Lee
Cole Van Lanen
PFF Grade Snaps Pass Block Run Block

85.3

507 of 829 (total)

83.7

79.9

No. 5: Right guard Beau Benzschawel 

Iglxmu3ytwfih4zlacmq
Beau Benzschawel
Getty Images
premium-icon
Premium Content

Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.

  • Member-only message boards
  • Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
  • Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
  • Breaking recruiting news
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}