BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: Regular season grades
With help from Pro Football Focus, BadgerBlitz.com has a new-look Hot 11 feature. In this week's edition, we take a look at Wisconsin's cumulative regular season grades after a disappointing 7-5 campaign.
Note: Players included in this report must have played in 200 or more total snaps.
No. 1: Running back Jonathan Taylor
Jonathan Taylor
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Rushing yards
|Touchdowns
|Attempts
|AVG
|
91.6
|
391 of 829 (total)
|
1,989
|
15
|
280
|
7.1
No. 2: Middle linebacker T.J. Edwards
T.J. Edwards
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Total Tackles
|Sacks
|TFL-YDS
|INT
|
90.1
|
693 of 809 (total)
|
104
|
3.0
|
10.5 - 32
|
2
No. 3: Middle linebacker Ryan Connelly
Ryan Connelly
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Total Tackles
|Sacks
|QBH
|TFL- YDS
|
87.2
|
698 of 809 (total)
|
89
|
3
|
6
|
10.0 - 46
No. 4: Left tackle Cole Van Lanen
Cole Van Lanen
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Pass Block
|Run Block
|
85.3
|
507 of 829 (total)
|
83.7
|
79.9
No. 5: Right guard Beau Benzschawel
Premium Content
Subscribe today to read the full article and get everything Rivals has to offer.
- Member-only message boards
- Exclusive highlights and recruiting interviews
- Exclusive coverage of Rivals Camp Series
- Breaking recruiting news