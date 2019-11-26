News More News
{{ timeAgo('2019-11-26 08:00:00 -0600') }} football Edit

BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: Purdue Edition

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

With help from Pro Football Focus, BadgerBlitz.com's Hot 11 feature is back for another season. In this week's edition, we take a look at Wisconsin's 45-24 win over Purdue.

Note: Players included in this report must have played in 15 or more snaps.

T-No. 1: Outside linebacker Zack Baun

Zack Baun
Zack Baun (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Zack Baun vs. Purdue
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Nebraska

87.5

52

Baun had three tackles, including two for loss. He also was credited with one pass break-up and four total "pressures" against Purdue.

Up from No. 11

T-No. 1: Wide receiver Kendric Pryor

Kendric Pryor
Kendric Pryor (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Kendric Pryor vs. Purdue
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Nebraska

87.5

32

Pryor had four receptions for 47 yards and also had two rushing attempts for 56 yards.

Up from No. 9

No. 3: Center Tyler Biadasz

Tyler Biadasz
Tyler Biadasz (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Tyler Biadasz vs. Purdue
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Nebraska

85.3

74

Biadasz did not give up a sack, hit, hurry or pressure against Purdue.

Up from No. 10

No. 4: Tight end Cormac Sampson

Cormac Sampson
Cormac Sampson (Darren Lee Photography)
Cormac Sampson vs. Purdue
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Nebraska

84.4

20

For the second week in a row, Sampson graded out very well in his role as a run-blocking tight end (18 run and two pass plays).

Down from No. 1

No. 5: Wide receiver Quintez Cephus

Quintez Cephus
Quintez Cephus (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Quintez Cephus vs. Purdue
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Nebraska

82.8

43

Cephus had five receptions for 79 yards and one touchdown.

N/A

No. 6: Safety Eric Burrell

Eric Burrell
Eric Burrell (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Eric Burrell vs. Purdue
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Nebraska

81.4

58

Burrell had four total tackles and one interception against the Boilermakers. He also graded out with a team-best mark in coverage (88.2).

N/A

No. 7: Right guard Jason Erdmann

Jason Erdmann
Jason Erdmann (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Jason Erdmann vs. Purdue
PFF Grade Snaps Stats  Movement from Nebraska

79.9

74

Erdmann helped Wisconsin rush for 403 total yards and four touchdowns on the ground.

N/A

No. 8: Wide receiver Jack Dunn

Jack Dunn
Jack Dunn (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Jack Dunn vs. Purdue
PFF Grade Snaps Stats  Movement from Nebraska

79.5

20

Dunn's lone reception was for an 18-yard touchdown from Jack Coan. His 19 other reps Saturday were on run plays.

N/A

No. 9: Safety John Torchio 

John Torchio vs. Purdue
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Nebraska

79.3

15

Torchio was credited with one tackle against Purdue. Like Burrell, Torchio was also solid in pass coverage against Purdue.

N/A

T-No. 10: Quarterback Jack Coan

Jack Coan
Jack Coan (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Jack Coan vs. Purdue
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Nebraska

77.8

74

Coan completed 15 of 19 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns.

N/A

T-No. 10: Running back Garrett Groshek

Garrett Groshek
Garrett Groshek (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Garrett Groshek vs. Purdue
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Nebraska

77.8

24

Groshek had nine rushing attempts for 56 yards and one touchdown.

N/A

