BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: Purdue Edition
With help from Pro Football Focus, BadgerBlitz.com's Hot 11 feature is back for another season. In this week's edition, we take a look at Wisconsin's 45-24 win over Purdue.
Note: Players included in this report must have played in 15 or more snaps.
T-No. 1: Outside linebacker Zack Baun
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Nebraska
|
87.5
|
52
|
Baun had three tackles, including two for loss. He also was credited with one pass break-up and four total "pressures" against Purdue.
|
Up from No. 11
T-No. 1: Wide receiver Kendric Pryor
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Nebraska
|
87.5
|
32
|
Pryor had four receptions for 47 yards and also had two rushing attempts for 56 yards.
|
Up from No. 9
No. 3: Center Tyler Biadasz
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Nebraska
|
85.3
|
74
|
Biadasz did not give up a sack, hit, hurry or pressure against Purdue.
|
Up from No. 10
No. 4: Tight end Cormac Sampson
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Nebraska
|
84.4
|
20
|
For the second week in a row, Sampson graded out very well in his role as a run-blocking tight end (18 run and two pass plays).
|
Down from No. 1
No. 5: Wide receiver Quintez Cephus
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Nebraska
|
82.8
|
43
|
Cephus had five receptions for 79 yards and one touchdown.
|
N/A
No. 6: Safety Eric Burrell
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Nebraska
|
81.4
|
58
|
Burrell had four total tackles and one interception against the Boilermakers. He also graded out with a team-best mark in coverage (88.2).
|
N/A
No. 7: Right guard Jason Erdmann
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Nebraska
|
79.9
|
74
|
Erdmann helped Wisconsin rush for 403 total yards and four touchdowns on the ground.
|
N/A
No. 8: Wide receiver Jack Dunn
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Nebraska
|
79.5
|
20
|
Dunn's lone reception was for an 18-yard touchdown from Jack Coan. His 19 other reps Saturday were on run plays.
|
N/A
No. 9: Safety John Torchio
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Nebraska
|
79.3
|
15
|
Torchio was credited with one tackle against Purdue. Like Burrell, Torchio was also solid in pass coverage against Purdue.
|
N/A
T-No. 10: Quarterback Jack Coan
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Nebraska
|
77.8
|
74
|
Coan completed 15 of 19 passes for 203 yards and two touchdowns.
|
N/A
T-No. 10: Running back Garrett Groshek
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Nebraska
|
77.8
|
24
|
Groshek had nine rushing attempts for 56 yards and one touchdown.
|
N/A