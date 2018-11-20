Ticker
{{ timeAgo('2018-11-20 05:33:31 -0600') }} football Edit

BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: Purdue Edition

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

With help from Pro Football Focus, BadgerBlitz.com has a new-look Hot 11 feature. In this week's edition, we take a look at Wisconsin's 47-44 triple overtime win over Purdue.

Note: Players included in this report must have played in 10 or more snaps.



No. 1: Running back Jonathan Taylor 

Pshun8icu0tmvvoub8x4
Jonathan Taylor
AP Photos
Jonathan Taylor vs. Purdue
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Penn State

92.4

41

The Big Ten Player of the Week rushed for 321 yards on 33 carries with three touchdowns, including the game winner in triple overtime.

Up from No. 4

No. 2: Cornerback Deron Harrell 

Mg7zzqp41zkewatipwhw
Deron Harrell
Associated Press
Deron Harrell vs. Purdue
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Penn State

79.6

38

Harrell was targeted just twice and recorded two pass breakups against the Boilermakers.

N/A

No. 3: Wide receiver A.J. Taylor 

New90arzedzsbqhoduzu
A.J. Taylor
A.J. Taylor vs. Purdue
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Penn State

78.6

49

Taylor led the Badgers with five receptions for 89 yards.

N/A

No. 4: Center Tyler Biadasz 

Evmuedx6ishz7xteqxev
Tyler Biadasz
Dan Sanger
Tyler Biadasz vs. Purdue
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Penn State

75.5

78

Biadasz helped Wisconsin rush for 385 total yards and four touchdowns. He also graded out at 84.3 in pass blocking against Purdue.

N/A

No. 5: Outside linebacker Zack Baun

Csg9sqthcviqhutri1ny
Zack Baun
Zack Baun vs. Purdue
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Penn State

74.9

80

Baun had five total tackles and six QB hurries from his outside linebacker position

Down from No. 2

No. 6: Quarterback Jack Coan 

Fxucm9p4hqglrxhl8yiy
Jack Coan
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
Jack Coan vs. Purdue
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Penn State

73.9

78

Coan makes his Hot 11 debut after completing 16 of 24 pass attempts for 160 yards and two touchdowns.

N/A

No. 7: Outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel 

Jjqzz4awoawrldqujda9
Andrew Van Ginkel
Dan Sanger
Andrew Van Ginkel vs. Purdue
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Penn State

72.9

83

Van Ginkel led the Badgers with 10 total tackles, including two sacks and a key forced fumble that ended a Purdue drive.

Down from No. 5

No. 8: Middle linebacker Ryan Connelly 

L1w58iaidfnjuav0ueol
Ryan Connelly
Dan Sanger
Ryan Connelly vs. Purdue
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Penn State

72.1

83

Connelly had nine total tackles, including one for loss.

Down from No. 1

No. 9: Tight end Luke Benzchawel

Xi07p3ni6a7rxnlpmal6
Luke Benzschawel (#86)
Associated Press
Luke Benzschawel vs. Purdue
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Penn State

71.9

21

Benzschawel is another Hot 11 first timer. The sophomore tight end didn't record a catch but was effective in run blocking. Of his 21 snaps, 19 were on pass plays.

N/A

No. 10: Defensive end Isaiah Loudermilk 

Zdrobrwiullylpompcpd
Isaiahh Loudermilk
Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
Isaiahh Loudermilk vs. Purdue
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Penn State

71.1

66

Loudermilk had four total tackles - including one sack - and one pass breakup.

N/A

No. 11: Wide receiver Danny Davis

Qbxm0a9zizq1gxcstyoq
Danny Davis
Dan Sanger
Danny Davis vs. Purdue
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Penn State

69.2

51

Davis had four catches, two of which were for touchdowns. His one-handed grab in the end zone is still being talked about.

Down from No. 10
trending
{{ article.title }}
premium-icon
{{ timeAgo(article.live_at) }}
{{ article.author_name }}