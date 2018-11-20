BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: Purdue Edition
With help from Pro Football Focus, BadgerBlitz.com has a new-look Hot 11 feature. In this week's edition, we take a look at Wisconsin's 47-44 triple overtime win over Purdue.
Note: Players included in this report must have played in 10 or more snaps.
No. 1: Running back Jonathan Taylor
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Penn State
|
92.4
|
41
|
The Big Ten Player of the Week rushed for 321 yards on 33 carries with three touchdowns, including the game winner in triple overtime.
|
Up from No. 4
Jonathan Taylor leads the nation with a ridiculous 1,109 rushing yards after contact pic.twitter.com/nspJROOInO— PFF College (@PFF_College) November 20, 2018
No. 2: Cornerback Deron Harrell
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Penn State
|
79.6
|
38
|
Harrell was targeted just twice and recorded two pass breakups against the Boilermakers.
|
N/A
No. 3: Wide receiver A.J. Taylor
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Penn State
|
78.6
|
49
|
Taylor led the Badgers with five receptions for 89 yards.
|
N/A
No. 4: Center Tyler Biadasz
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Penn State
|
75.5
|
78
|
Biadasz helped Wisconsin rush for 385 total yards and four touchdowns. He also graded out at 84.3 in pass blocking against Purdue.
|
N/A
No. 5: Outside linebacker Zack Baun
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Penn State
|
74.9
|
80
|
Baun had five total tackles and six QB hurries from his outside linebacker position
|
Down from No. 2
No. 6: Quarterback Jack Coan
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Penn State
|
73.9
|
78
|
Coan makes his Hot 11 debut after completing 16 of 24 pass attempts for 160 yards and two touchdowns.
|
N/A
No. 7: Outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Penn State
|
72.9
|
83
|
Van Ginkel led the Badgers with 10 total tackles, including two sacks and a key forced fumble that ended a Purdue drive.
|
Down from No. 5
No. 8: Middle linebacker Ryan Connelly
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Penn State
|
72.1
|
83
|
Connelly had nine total tackles, including one for loss.
|
Down from No. 1
No. 9: Tight end Luke Benzchawel
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Penn State
|
71.9
|
21
|
Benzschawel is another Hot 11 first timer. The sophomore tight end didn't record a catch but was effective in run blocking. Of his 21 snaps, 19 were on pass plays.
|
N/A
No. 10: Defensive end Isaiah Loudermilk
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Penn State
|
71.1
|
66
|
Loudermilk had four total tackles - including one sack - and one pass breakup.
|
N/A
No. 11: Wide receiver Danny Davis
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Penn State
|
69.2
|
51
|
Davis had four catches, two of which were for touchdowns. His one-handed grab in the end zone is still being talked about.
|
Down from No. 10