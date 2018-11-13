Ticker
BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: Penn State Edition

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz.com
@McNamaraRivals
Editor
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

With help from Pro Football Focus, BadgerBlitz.com has a new-look Hot 11 feature. In this week's edition, we take a look at Wisconsin's 22-10 loss to Penn State.

Note: Players included in this report must have played in 10 or more snaps.

No. 1: Middle linebacker Ryan Connelly

Kuekru1jsunvgnc28p5d
Ryan Connelly
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
Ryan Connelly vs. Penn State
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Rutgers

82.3

74

Connelly had 10 total tackles, including two for loss.

Up from No. 7

No. 2: Outside linebacker Zack Baun 

Csg9sqthcviqhutri1ny
Zack Baun
Zack Baun vs. Penn State
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Rutgers

79.5

69

Baun had nine tackles from his outside linebacker position, including 1.5 sacks.

Up from No. 4

No. 3: Left guard Michael Deiter 

Xsz6lr3x9qzso72hcpxt
Michael Deiter (#63)
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
Michael Deiter vs. Penn State
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Rutgers

77.6

58

Deiter's performance Saturday graded out as his second best of the season, only behind Nebraska (78.6).

N/A

No. 4: Tailback Jonathan Taylor 

Zws4yvfsmy7934wpbmk2
Jonathan Taylor
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
Jonathan Taylor vs. Penn State
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Rutgers

76.8

27

Taylor rushed for 187 yards on 21 carries with one touchdown.

Down from No. 2

No. 5: Outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel 

Evopi3sbepygu6urb0ok
Andrew Van Ginkel
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
Andrew Van Ginkel vs. Penn State
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Rutgers

73.0

67

Van Ginkel had eight total tackles, including 1.5 for loss.

N/A

No. 6: Middle linebacker T.J. Edwards  

Hllk6y37bynfzwlnm5v6
T.J. Edwards
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
T.J. Edwards vs. Penn State
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Rutgers

71.3

74

Edwards had a game-high 14 tackles.

Down from No. 1

No. 7: Cornerback Faion Hicks 

L00yndjcz7wy5lvmjm2d
Faion Hicks
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
Faion Hicks vs. Penn State
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Rutgers

69.7

69

Hicks, who had six tackles, graded out as Wisconsin's top defensive back.

Down from No. 4

No. 8: Left tackle Cole Van Lanen 

Kx1c59rjfooxhpj81yhp
Cole Van Lanen
Darren Lee
Cole Van Lanen vs. Penn State
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Rutgers

68.8

41

Despite allowing a sack, Van Lanen graded out well against Penn State.

N/A

No. 9: Safety Eric Burrell 

Ypzlmbdprbpxtkjiaikm
Eric Burrell (No. 25)
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
Eric Burrell vs. Penn State
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Rutgers

66.1

18

Burrell had one tackle in just 18 snaps,

N/A

No. 10: Wide receiver Danny Davis 

Uentsz1fgf2v90hewysp
Danny Davis
Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer
Danny Davis vs. Penn State
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Rutgers

65.1

37

Davis led Wisconsin's limited pass game with two receptions for 24 yards.

N/A

No. 11: Tight end Kyle Penniston 

Wjqbejgtdwdvbncylygy
Kyle Penniston
Dan Sanger
Kyle Penniston vs. Penn State
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Rutgers

63.1

25

This was Penniston's best performance of the season, according to Pro Football Focus. His pass grade of 76.2 was the tops for Wisconsin's offense.

N/A
