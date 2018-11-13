BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: Penn State Edition
With help from Pro Football Focus, BadgerBlitz.com has a new-look Hot 11 feature. In this week's edition, we take a look at Wisconsin's 22-10 loss to Penn State.
Note: Players included in this report must have played in 10 or more snaps.
No. 1: Middle linebacker Ryan Connelly
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Rutgers
|
82.3
|
74
|
Connelly had 10 total tackles, including two for loss.
|
Up from No. 7
No. 2: Outside linebacker Zack Baun
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Rutgers
|
79.5
|
69
|
Baun had nine tackles from his outside linebacker position, including 1.5 sacks.
|
Up from No. 4
No. 3: Left guard Michael Deiter
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Rutgers
|
77.6
|
58
|
Deiter's performance Saturday graded out as his second best of the season, only behind Nebraska (78.6).
|
N/A
No. 4: Tailback Jonathan Taylor
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Rutgers
|
76.8
|
27
|
Taylor rushed for 187 yards on 21 carries with one touchdown.
|
Down from No. 2
No. 5: Outside linebacker Andrew Van Ginkel
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Rutgers
|
73.0
|
67
|
Van Ginkel had eight total tackles, including 1.5 for loss.
|
N/A
No. 6: Middle linebacker T.J. Edwards
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Rutgers
|
71.3
|
74
|
Edwards had a game-high 14 tackles.
|
Down from No. 1
No. 7: Cornerback Faion Hicks
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Rutgers
|
69.7
|
69
|
Hicks, who had six tackles, graded out as Wisconsin's top defensive back.
|
Down from No. 4
No. 8: Left tackle Cole Van Lanen
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Rutgers
|
68.8
|
41
|
Despite allowing a sack, Van Lanen graded out well against Penn State.
|
N/A
No. 9: Safety Eric Burrell
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Rutgers
|
66.1
|
18
|
Burrell had one tackle in just 18 snaps,
|
N/A
No. 10: Wide receiver Danny Davis
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Rutgers
|
65.1
|
37
|
Davis led Wisconsin's limited pass game with two receptions for 24 yards.
|
N/A
No. 11: Tight end Kyle Penniston
|PFF Grade
|Snaps
|Stats
|Movement from Rutgers
|
63.1
|
25
|
This was Penniston's best performance of the season, according to Pro Football Focus. His pass grade of 76.2 was the tops for Wisconsin's offense.
|
N/A