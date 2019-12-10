News More News
BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: Ohio State Edition

Jon McNamara • BadgerBlitz
Editor
@McNamaraRivals
Jon McNamara is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin-Madison. He has covered UW athletics since 2002 and has worked at Rivals.com since 2006.

With help from Pro Football Focus, BadgerBlitz.com's Hot 11 feature is back for another season. In this week's edition, we take a look at Wisconsin's 34-21 loss to Ohio State.

Note: Players included in this report must have played in 15 or more snaps.

No. 1: Defensive end Matt Henningsen

Matt Henningsen (No. 92)
Matt Henningsen (No. 92) (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Matt Henningsen vs. Ohio State
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Minnesota

77.3

37

Hennigsen had one sack and one fumble recovery against Ohio State.

Up from No. 7

No. 2: Tailback Jonathan Taylor

Jonathan Taylor
Jonathan Taylor (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Jonathan Taylor vs. Ohio State
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Minnesota

74.7

38

Taylor had 20 carries for 157 yards and one touchdown.

Up from No. 8

No. 3: Tight end Jake Ferguson

Jake Ferguson
Jake Ferguson (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Jake Ferguson vs. Ohio State
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Minnesota

74.1

72

Playing all 72 offensive snaps, Ferguson had two receptions for 33 yards.

N/A

No. 4: Wide receiver Quintez Cephus

Quintez Cephus
Quintez Cephus (Dan Sanger)
Quintez Cephus vs. Ohio State
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Minnesota

73.2

60

Cephus had a team-high seven receptions for 122 yards.

No movement

No. 5: Quarterback Jack Coan

Jack Coan
Jack Coan (Darren Lee/Darren Lee Photography)
Jack Coan vs. Ohio State
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Minnesota

70.4

72

Coan completed 17 of 33 passes for 232 yards. He also had two rushing touchdowns on the ground.

Down from No. 3

No. 6: Right tackle Logan Bruss

Logan Bruss
Logan Bruss (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Logan Bruss vs. Ohio State
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Minnesota

70.4

72

Bruss graded out as Wisconsin's top offensive lineman against Ohio State.

N/A

No. 7: Middle linebacker Jack Sanborn

Jack Sanborn
Jack Sanborn (Darren Lee/BadgrerBlitz.com Photographer)
Jack Sanborn vs. Ohio State
PFF Grade Snaps Stats  Movement from Minnesota

66.2

78

Sanborn was tied for a team high with nine total tackles, including one sack.

N/A

No. 8: Outside linebacker Tyler Johnson

Tyler Johnson (No. 59)
Tyler Johnson (No. 59) (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com)
Tyler Johnson vs. Ohio State
PFF Grade Snaps Stats  Movement from Minnesota

65.5

49

With Noah Burks out, Johnson registered one tackle in extended action.

Up from No. 10

T-No. 9: Defensive tackle Keeanu Benton

Keeanu Benton
Keeanu Benton (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Keeanu Benton vs. Ohio State
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Minnesota

64.4

22

Benton's lone tackle came in the form of a first-half sack against the Buckeyes.

N/A

T-No. 9: Middle linebacker Leo Chenal

Leo Chenal
Leo Chenal (Dan Sanger/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Leo Chenal vs. Ohio State
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Minnesota

64.4

44

Chenal saw his role increase with Chris Orr out with an injury. The true freshman registered four tackles and one QB hurry.

N/A

T-No. 9:  Defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk 

Isaiahh Loudermilk
Isaiahh Loudermilk (Darren Lee/BadgerBlitz.com Photographer)
Isaiahh Loudermilk vs. Ohio State
PFF Grade Snaps Stats Movement from Minnesota

64.4

60

Loudermilk had five tackles, including one sack, to go along with one forced fumble.

N/A

