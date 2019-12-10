BadgerBlitz.com Hot 11: Ohio State Edition
With help from Pro Football Focus, BadgerBlitz.com's Hot 11 feature is back for another season. In this week's edition, we take a look at Wisconsin's 34-21 loss to Ohio State.
Note: Players included in this report must have played in 15 or more snaps.
No. 1: Defensive end Matt Henningsen
Hennigsen had one sack and one fumble recovery against Ohio State.
Up from No. 7
No. 2: Tailback Jonathan Taylor
Taylor had 20 carries for 157 yards and one touchdown.
Up from No. 8
No. 3: Tight end Jake Ferguson
Playing all 72 offensive snaps, Ferguson had two receptions for 33 yards.
N/A
No. 4: Wide receiver Quintez Cephus
Cephus had a team-high seven receptions for 122 yards.
No movement
No. 5: Quarterback Jack Coan
Coan completed 17 of 33 passes for 232 yards. He also had two rushing touchdowns on the ground.
Down from No. 3
No. 6: Right tackle Logan Bruss
Bruss graded out as Wisconsin's top offensive lineman against Ohio State.
N/A
No. 7: Middle linebacker Jack Sanborn
Sanborn was tied for a team high with nine total tackles, including one sack.
N/A
No. 8: Outside linebacker Tyler Johnson
With Noah Burks out, Johnson registered one tackle in extended action.
Up from No. 10
T-No. 9: Defensive tackle Keeanu Benton
Benton's lone tackle came in the form of a first-half sack against the Buckeyes.
N/A
T-No. 9: Middle linebacker Leo Chenal
Chenal saw his role increase with Chris Orr out with an injury. The true freshman registered four tackles and one QB hurry.
N/A
T-No. 9: Defensive end Isaiahh Loudermilk
Loudermilk had five tackles, including one sack, to go along with one forced fumble.
N/A